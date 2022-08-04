PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of 'Shrimad Rajchandra Mission's projects' in Gujarat today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Narendra Modi addressing during an event.

PM Modi news updates : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 300 crore of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, a spiritual organisation, in Gujarat's Valsad district via video conferencing on Thursday (August 4).

The event will take place at around 4:30 pm in Valsad at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram at Dharampur village.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will remain present at the event, a statement issued by the Mission, founded by a Jain scholar, said.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will inaugurate Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur in Valsad. The cost of the entire project is around Rs 200 crore.

Know more about Shrimad Rajchandra Mission's projects:

It is a 250-bed multispecialty hospital with cutting edge medical infrastructure that will provide world class tertiary medical facilities especially to the people of southern Gujarat, a release said.

The prime minister will also lay foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital.

The 150-bed hospital will be built at a cost of around Rs 70 crore and be equipped with top class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff.

It will provide holistic medical care alongside conventional medicines for care and upkeep of animals.

During the event, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women. It will cost around Rs 40 crore and have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions and rest areas.

It will employ over 700 tribal women and provide livelihood to thousands others subsequently.

(With agencies inputs)

