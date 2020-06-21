Image Source : PTI (FILE) Gujarat's COVID-19 count crosses 27,000-mark; deaths 1,664 (Representative image)

With Gujarat reporting 580 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, the number of patients in the state crossed the 27,000-mark, the state health department said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 27,317, it said. The state also reported death of 25 coronavirus

patients, taking the fatality count to 1,664, it said. As 655 patients were discharged on Sunday, the tally of recovered cases now stands at 19,357, the department added. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is now 6,296, of which 59 patients are on ventilator, while the condition of 6,237 others is stable.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 27,317, new cases: 580, deaths: 1,664, discharged: 19,357, active cases: 6,296 and people tested so far: 3,24,874.

ALSO READ | Hetero gets DCGI nod to launch COVID-19 drug

Watch | COVID-19 15,413 new positive cases, 306 deaths recorded in last 24 hours

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage