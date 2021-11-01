Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gujarat: Amit Shah inaugurates 4.18 km long elevated corridor in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday inaugurated 4.18 kilometers long elevated corridor from Gota Flyover to Science City Box in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah launched the Dairy Sahakar scheme at Gujarat's Anand with the overall objectives of doubling the farmers' income and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He also addressed Amul's 75th foundation day in Anand.

Shah also addressed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) program at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Sunday.

Amit Shah said that Sardar Patel will continue to inspire generations to come, and the 'Statue of Unity', dedicated to Patel, is a message to the world that India's future is bright and nobody can break the country's unity and integrity.

Addressing a gathering at the world's tallest 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district on the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, Shah also targeted the opposition, saying efforts were made to forget the 'Iron Man of India'.

Recalling Sardar Patel's contribution to uniting India after independence, Shah said it was because of the former's effort that Lakshadweep could become an integral part of India.

(Agency Inputs)

