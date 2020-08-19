Greater Noida: Massive fire breaks out at NPCL substation amid heavy rains

Image Source : ANI Noida: Massive fire breaks out at NPCL power substation amid heavy rains

A massive fire has broken out at a power substation in Noida sector 148 on Wednesday (today). So far there are no reports of casualties or people being injured. The fire broke out at the sub-station of the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Sector-148 amid rain. Several fire engines are at the spot and fire-fighting operations are on.

#WATCH Greater Noida: A fire has broken out at substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148. Fire tenders at the spot; firefighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/5vMIwN2l4R — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2020

According to the report, the fire broke out at around 8:30 AM and it is yet to be brought under control. Transformers at the power sub-station are said to have been damaged due to the fire, it added.

The area falls under Knowledge Park Police Station jurisdiction.

More to follow...

