Greater Noida: Massive fire breaks out at NPCL substation amid heavy rains

A massive fire has broken out at a power substation in Noida sector 148 on Wednesday (today). So far there are no reports of casualties or people being injured. The fire broke out at the sub-station of the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Sector-148 amid rain. Several fire engines are at the spot and fire-fighting operations are on.
#WATCH Greater Noida: A fire has broken out at substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148. Fire tenders at the spot; firefighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/5vMIwN2l4R— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2020
According to the report, the fire broke out at around 8:30 AM and it is yet to be brought under control. Transformers at the power sub-station are said to have been damaged due to the fire, it added.
The area falls under Knowledge Park Police Station jurisdiction.
