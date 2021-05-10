COVID: 100 more beds in Greater Noida's GIMS from May 10, another 100 in offing

Image Source : PTI COVID: 100 more beds in Greater Noida's GIMS from May 10

Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida said it is increasing its total bed capacity from 250 to 350 starting Monday. The measure has been taken to further improve the delivery of effective health care to needy COVID patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the hospital, an autonomous institute under the Uttar Pradesh government, said in a statement.

The project was initiated under the aegis of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) CEO Narendra Bhooshan and in association with HCL Foundation and Delhi-based NGO 'Doctors For You', it added.

For smooth functioning of the hospital, the HCL Foundation has provided the necessary equipment and logistics for increasing the bed capacity and 'Doctors For You' has provided additional health teams comprising doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who would work round the clock to provide patient care, the institute said.

The inauguration of the newly-added 100 beds would take place on Monday morning, it said.

GIMS Director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta said his hospital has taken this initiative to improve the care of COVID-19 patients and is also planning to add 100 more beds in the near future to take the total bed strength to 450, exclusively for COVID patients, according to the statement.

COVID-19 situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar surged to 317 on Sunday with 10 more fatalities, while nine more people died of the disease in adjoining Ghaziabad, pushing its toll to 326, official data showed on Sunday. The two districts adjoining Delhi now have a cumulative death toll of 643, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 940 new cases during the period, pushing its tally to 51,767 while the number of active cases in the district rose to 8,265, the data showed.

Ghaziabad logged 578 new cases that pushed its caseload to 46,711 and active cases to 5,782, it showed.

On the brighter side, 1,209 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 921 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 45,316 and 41,716, respectively.

The mortality rate in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 0.58 per cent and the recovery rate at 84.07 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.68 per cent and 87.22 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,33,981 from 2,45,736 on Saturday as the overall recoveries climbed to 12,54,045 and the death toll surged to 15,464 on Sunday, the data showed.

Latest India News