Have no plans to set up second capital in South: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Image Source : PTI Have no plans to set up second capital in South: Govt tells RS

The government on Wednesday told Rajya Sabhja that it is not considering it necessary to have a second capital for the country in south India. The reply of Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai came in response to a written question posed by MP from Andhra Pradesh K V P Ramachandra Rao.

"No, Sir," Rai said to the question on whether the government was considering to have a second capital in south India.

ALSO READ | Delhi's air quality improves to moderate category, AQI drops to 158

ALSO READ | Kalpa in Himachal wrapped in snow blanket