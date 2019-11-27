Image Source : ANI Kalpa in Himachal wrapped in snow blanket

Picturesque tourist resort Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh was wrapped in a blanket of snow to the glee of tourists, the weather office said on Wednesday. There would be more snowfall in the state till Thursday. The government has advised motorists to check road conditions before travelling to higher reaches in the hills as there were chances of more snowfall till Thursday.

People in the state capital shivered as chilly winds along with intermittent rains kept the minimum temperature at 4.7 degree Celsius. Manali recorded 3.8 degree Celsius. Shimla and Manali towns experienced 9 mm and 2 mm of rains, respectively. Tourist destination Kufri and Narkanda, some 65 km from here, experienced mild snowfall that melted soon.

Keylong was the coldest in the state with a low of minus six degrees Celsius. Kalpa, some 250 km from Shimla, in Kinnaur district experienced 32 cm of snow, with the minimum temperature dipping to minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. "High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur and Sirmaur districts have been experiencing moderate snow since Tuesday night," a Met official told IANS.

Rains lashed the lower areas of the state like Solan, Nahan, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi, bringing down the temperature. The weatherman said the weather would remain dry after Thursday as the western disturbances would recede from the region.

