Self-styled godman, who claimed coronavirus cure by kissing on hands, dies of virus; infects several followers

Image Source : AP An ambulance driver who works for HelpNow, an initiative to help the stretched services of first responders, sanitizes his hands after picking up a COVID-19 patient.

A self-styled godman in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, who used to claim he can cure coronavirus by kissing devotees' hand, has died after falling ill to the infectious disease. The godman is said to have also infected over close to two dozens of his followers.

Ever since coronavirus has turned into a pandemic, affecting almost every nation on the planet, there are many who lack information on how it is spread and is there any possible cure for this. Amid such a situation, people with less information fall prey to such practices in order to save themselves from getting infected but ultimately land in trouble.

India has now become the 4th country in the world to have maximum number of coronavirus cases after surpassing Italy and UK. As of today, India's coronavirus cases toll has crossed 3.32 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases to figure to 3,32,424 including 1,53,106 active cases 1,69,798 recovered and 9,520 deaths, as per health ministry's figures released on Monday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are among the worst-hit states in the country as cases continue to surge.

ALSO READ | Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: Elephants to pull world's largest chariot procession; Puri gives final touches

ALSO READ | 2 Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad missing

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage