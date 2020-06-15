2 Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad missing

Image Source : FACEBOOK EMBASSY ACCOUNT 2 Indian High Commission officials in Pakistan go missing: Reports

Two officials working with the Indian High Commission in Pakistan capital Islamabad have gone missing. Reports suggest that the two officials have been missing for the last two hours. One CISF driver posted at the High Commission along with one other official of the high commission has been missing.

The Pakistan government has been approached officially and an investigation is underway.

Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) has been known to follow Indian diplomats and other High Commission officials from time to time.

This comes about 10 days after India expelled two Pakistani diplomats from New Delhi on charges of espionage. “Two officials of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were apprehended today by Indian law enforcement authorities for indulging in espionage activities,” said a press release issued by Ministry of External Affairs.

Also Pakistan's Charge de Affairs was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged over the activities of the two officials against India's national security.

Amid this, the High Commission is finding it difficult to resume normal functioning. The Indian diplomats and consular officials are facing aggressive tailing and surveillance.

Last Friday, India registered protest in the form of a note verbale to Pakistan authorities. India has asked Pakistan to ensure the safety and security of the Indian High Commission and its staff and to allow them to resume their activities in keeping with the Vienna Convention.

India told Pakistan that the behaviour of its agencies violated Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 and also the bilateral 1992 Code of Conduct which the two countries signed to provide diplomats immunity from hostilities in ties.

