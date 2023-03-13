Goa: 4 arrested after Delhi family attacked at Anjuna beach, CM assures harshest action against perpetrators

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa: At least four people have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Delhi family at the popular Anjuna beach in north Goa, cops have informed. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

"Today’s violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators. Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly," said Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Such incidents would not be tolerated in the coastal state, which attracts a large number of tourists, Goa Chief Minister said.

"The accused were identified through CCTV cameras and were arrested on Sunday," police said, adding more arrests will be made soon.

A 47-year-old man had complained on March 5 that he and his family were attacked by a gang with belts, a baseball bat, and a knife, the FIR says.

A prima facie investigation revealed a knife and other weapons were used to inflict injuries on the vital organs of the victims.

"We will not tolerate any violation of the law and order. The law would be strictly enforced. Any illegal act in the tourism business won't be tolerated," Goa CM Pramod Sawant told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)

