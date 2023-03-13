'Finish Modi, country will be saved': Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Rajasthan: Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has made controversial remarks against PM Modi, saying that if he is finished, the country will be saved.

"Agar Modi khatam hogaya toh Hindustan bach jayega... agar Modi raha to Hindustan khatam hojayega... (If Modi is finished than the country will be saved... if he stays then the country will be finished)... Modi doesn't know what patriotism is... agar discipline ajayega to Adani ko hum ek din me Hindustan se nikal denge (If there is discipline... then we will throw out Adani from the country in one single day)," Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said.

Addressing a gathering in poll-bound Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, "Pehle BJP ko marlo... Adani saath hi mar jayega... (First finish the BJP, Adani will be finished automatically)... Modi is selling the country... our fight is not with Adani... Ambani Adani should be put behind bars.... when Congress comes back Adani, Ambani should not come with them..."

Not the first time that leaders from the opposition parties have used such language against the Prime Minister. There have been several instances in the past when opposition leaders have used objectionable language against PM Modi.

Meanwhile, in another development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his London speech. The Defence Minister has demanded an apology from the Congress leader.

"Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House," he said.

Rajnath Singh alleged that Gandhi sought foreign intervention in the internal affairs of the country, which should be condemned unequivocally. The defence minister's demand was supported by ruling alliance members.

