Delhi BJP leaders stage sit-in protest at Rajghat, demand CM Kejriwal's resignation over liquor scam

Delhi Liquor policy scam: Upping the ante, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, on Monday, staged a 'maun vrat' (silent sit-in) at Rajghat, demanding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the alleged Excise Policy scam case.

BJP's Delhi unit working president Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were among other party leaders who were present during the protest. According to reports, the protesting leaders also prayed for good sense to prevail over the Kejriwal government during the protest at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

BJP intensifies its attack on Delhi govt

The BJP has stepped up its attack on the Kejriwal government following the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities related to the implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy, 2021-22. The city government withdrew the policy last year after Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violation of rules and lapses in its implementation.

AAP launches campaigns against arrests of Sisodia, Jain

Meanwhile, the AAP has kicked off signature and door-to-door campaigns as part of its protest against the arrest of party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on corruption charges.

The campaigns started near the Metro station at Laxmi Nagar in the presence of Gopal Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor. The AAP has alleged that Jain and Sisodia were arrested to stop the Delhi government's good work in health and education. Through these campaigns, the AAP aims to apprise people about the "false cases" registered against Sisodia and Jain.

About Delhi Liquor Policy case

Earlier on Thursday, March 9, Sisodia was arrested again, this time by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after hours of questioning in the Delhi liquor policy scam. He is already lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail under judicial custody till March 20. The ED arrested Sisodia on money laundering charges linked to the excise policy case, officials said. The former Delhi deputy CM was questioned by ED for over 6 hours on Thursday in relation to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

(With inputs from PTI)