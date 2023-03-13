Budget Session: Ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's London remarks, Centre demands 'apology'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajnath Singh

It was a stormy start for both Houses of the Parliament after the Centre condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments in London. As the second part of the Budget session began on Monday, Centre demanded that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for 'insulting India' in London. Rahul Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack” and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking in Lok Sabha said, "Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House." Singh alleged that Gandhi sought foreign intervention in the internal affairs of the country, which should be condemned unequivocally. The defence minister's demand was supported by ruling alliance members.

A similar statement was also made by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who asked where was democracy when fundamental rights were "trampled” (during Emergency) and where was democracy when an ordinance, duly approved by the Union Cabinet, was torn (by Rahul Gandhi during the UPA government).

