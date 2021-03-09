Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Don't know whether he has lost his memory': Giriraj Singh on Rahul Gandhi's fisheries ministry remark

Senior BJP leader and Giriraj Singh on Tuesday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his demand for a separate fisheries ministry. Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Giriraj Singh who is Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying in the Modi government, said that he was not sure if the latter’s memory failed when he claimed that there was no fisheries department in the NDA government.

Replying to a question asked by BJP leader Sunita Duggal during Question Hour, Singh said, "I do not know whether Rahul Gandhi has lost his memory, or anything happened with him."

"I am hurt that Rahul Gandhi had asked through an unstarred question on February 2, but he went to Puducherry and Kochi and said that there is no fisheries department, if I come into the government, I will create a separate ministry," Singh said.

Giriraj then asked about a question related to his deparment which was raised by Rahul in the Parliament, "Whose question was that Sir? I am raising a constitutional question."

Rahul Gandhi during his Puducherry visit had claimed that there is no dedicated ministry to address the problems of fishermen. "I consider you to be the farmers of the sea. If farmers of the land can have their ministry in Delhi, then why is it that the farmers of the sea don't have a ministry in Delhi?" he had said.

He reiterated the same during an interaction with the fishing community in Kerala's Kollam a few days later and promised to set up a central ministry dedicated to fishermen of the country.

READ MORE: ‘Sahabzaade’ has lost it, Giriraj Singh responds after Rahul Gandhi repeats Fisheries Ministry gaffe

Latest India News