Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, says party should start 'Congress jodo yatra' before 'Bharat jodo yatra'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Former J&K chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during a programme organised for his felicitation, in Jammu.

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of leaders leave it.

In a five-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he does so with a "heavy heart". Before starting a 'Bharat jodo yatra', the leadership should have undertaken a 'Congress jodo yatra', the veteran leader said in his letter.

The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India, Azad, part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said.

Azad is a prominent member of the G23 grouping within the Congress which has been critical of the leadership and has been seeking an organisational overhaul. Azad, retired from the Rajya Sabha and was the outgoing leader of opposition, was not renominated to the upper house.

