Is Congress bleeding further? Signs say so after Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from J-K unit

J-K Congress: All is not seeming to be well for the grand old party in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, with Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad being upset with him being made a member of the political affairs committee in the Union Territory, which is headed by Tariq Hamid Karra, who joined the Congress Party in 2017 from PDP.

Azad had resigned from two committees just a few hours after Sonia Gandhi announced him as Congress campaign committee chief in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources told India TV that Congress's announcement was "an insult" to the former J-K Chief Minister.

Azad is a prominent member of the G23 grouping within the Congress which has been critical of the leadership and has been seeking an organisational overhaul.

Sources added that G N Azad had not been aware of the committees until an official announcement was made.

Azad, who is upset with several decisions ththe at the party had taken, had conveyed to the party in charge that he did not wish to be part of any committee, and would resign if this would be done.

Azad is also reportedly upset with the appointment of the new Pradesh Congress Committee chief in Kashmir. As per sources, he has conveyed this to the party in charge as well. There were 4 names in the panel for the PCC chief and the candidate who had been appointed the PCC chief was the fourth choice. The candidate whose name was on number 2 has the support of more MLAs, still, the party had decided to make Vikar Rasool Wani the PCC President.

However, some sources close to India TV within the Congress party are claiming that extensive consultation was done with Ghulam Nabi Azad about every committee, and 4 rounds of consultation were done by the party with him and the last round of consultation was done on the 14th July.

