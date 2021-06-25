EXCLUSIVE: Ghulam Nabi Azad reveals what Mehbooba Mufti said about Pakistan in all-party meeting with PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad exclusive on PM Modi's J&K all-party meeting.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad — who represented the grand old party in meeting with PM — in an exclusive conversation with India TV gave insights of the conversation of J&K leaders with PM Modi, issues which were discussed and the conduct of the government with the opposition leaders.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said that there was no fixed agenda and time limit set by the government for the talks. Home Minister Amit Shah told us whatever you all want to discuss will be the agenda.

"I must say the ruling party's conduct should be appreciated," Ghulam Nabi Azad added.

"I want to give credit to both the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and the government. The body language, presentation, and language of both sides were appreciable," he said.

"Though leaders apprised the government about their discontent over the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated, they also agreed 'jo hua, so hua'. We said we won't discuss Article 370 as the issue is pending before the Supreme Court," Azad said.

"We demanded that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood must be restored as soon as possible," he mentioned.

Speaking about Congress' demands which were presented in the meeting with PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits should be expedited."

Ghulam Nabi Azad on Mehbooba Mufti

Speaking on what Mehbooba Mufti said during the meeting with PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti clarified that she has no affiliation with Pakistan.

Ghulam Nabi Azad mentioned that Mehbooba said when we say that 'talk with Pakistan', doesn't mean we have empathy for that country. There were talks of bridging the bridges in the meeting.

Mehbooba Mufti — who addressed a presser after attending the meeting with PM Modi — had said they will keep making efforts for the restoration of Article 370 constitutionally and legally.

The Prime Minister said that leadership should work on reducing militancy because he can feel the pain of a mother who is losing a child because of this, Ghulam Nabi Azad added.

