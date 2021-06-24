We'll restore Article 370 in J&K legally, matter of our identity: Mehbooba Mufti after PM's all-party meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People of J&K are in a lot of difficulties after 5th Aug 2019. They're angry, upset & emotionally shattered, Mehbooba Mufti said after attending PM Modi's J&K all party meeting.

Jammu and Kashmir don't accept the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated unconstitutionally, illegally, and immorally, former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said after attending PM Modi's J&K all-party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

"People of J&K are in a lot of difficulties after 5th Aug 2019. They're angry, upset & emotionally shattered. They feel humiliated. I told PM that people of J&K don't accept the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated unconstitutionally, illegally &immorally," Mehbooba Mufti said.

"People of J&K will struggle constitutionally, democratically, peacefully. Be it months or years, we'll restore Article 370 in J&K as it's a matter of our identity. We didn't get it from Pakistan, it was given to us by our country, by Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sardar Patel," Mehbooba added.

ALSO READ | What Jammu and Kashmir leaders said after over 3-hr-long meeting with PM Modi

Mufti added that she conveyed to the Prime Minister that if they wanted to abrogate Article 370, they should have done it keeping people in the loop.

Since abrogation of Article 370, there is fear among the people as law enforcement agencies are putting common people behind bars on mere suspicion. She demanded compensation to the people who suffered due to the lockdown after Article 370 abrogation.

On India's relations with Pakistan, Mehbooba Mufti said, "I congratulated him that they talked to Pakistan and it led to a ceasefire, less infiltration. For peace of J&K if they've to talk to Pakistan again, they should. They should also talk to Pakistan about trade with them that has halted, it's a source of employment for many."

The all-party meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg lasted for three and a half hours. It was attended by 14 leaders including veteran politician and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

ALSO READ | Want to remove 'Dilli ki Duri' as well as 'Dil Ki Duri': PM Modi reaches out to J&K party leaders

Latest India News