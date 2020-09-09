Ghaziabad Police arrests miscreants brandishing weapons on social media

Operation Nihathya: Ghaziabad Police arrests miscreants firing guns on social media

The Ghaziabad Police under 'Operation Nihatha' has arrested miscreants for brandishing weapons on social media. On September 8, several youngsters were found making an objectionable video in which they were brandishing weapons, promoting its misuse. The incident took place in Ghaziabad's Kela Bhatta area. An FIR was filed in the Kotwali Police Station after the video went viral on social media. Operation Nihatha was carried under the supervision of Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.

Those arrested people have been identified as: Owais, Jaid, Hasif and Arif. Meanwhile, a 4-wheeler and several ammunitions have also been recovered from them.

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS Recovered gun from the accused

A few days ago, Ghaziabad police had busted an inter-state gang that was running a fake call center in the name of providing job to unemployed youth. According to Police, the fake call center was being run by 3 people who have identified as Sumit Kumar, Vikas Kumar, and Ankit Kumar. Cops had recovered 23 mobile phones, 12 desktops and other items from the place where these fraudsters were running the fake call center.

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani shared a video on Twitter showing one of the accused who has been arrested in this racket along with several computers, mobile phones other items that have been seized.

According to police, Sumit Kumar, one of the accused who has been arrested was running the fake call centre in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara Enclave.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage