Ghaziabad tripple murder: Robbers barge into house, kill 3 members of family

Ghaziabad Updated on: June 28, 2021 9:32 IST
ghaziabad killing
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

Four members of a family were shot at on Sunday late night in Loni area of Ghaziabad district. While 3 of them succumbed to death, one is gravely injured and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. 

According to police, unidentified miscreants allegedly barged into the house and open fire, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the killers.

Rahisuddin, one of the three deceased persons and also the head of the family, was a cloth trader, police said. Besides Rahisuddin, the two other who died in the attack are the sons. His wife is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries.

