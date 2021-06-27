Man tries to kill woman, later jumps off second floor to escape; hospitalised

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

A man tried to kill a 40-year-old woman in Nagpur city of Maharashtra by strangulating her, and later jumped off the second floor of her apartment after being chased by people, in which he suffered injuries, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred at Mahadula in Koradi area, they said.

The accused, Ketan Sonekar (27), is undergoing treatment at a hospital, a police official said.

"The woman works with a government department in Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, she noticed that someone was staring at her through the window of her house, following which she raised an alarm. The man (Sonekar) was later caught by the local residents, who thrashed him before setting him free," he said.

After that incident, Sonekar hatched a plan to kill the woman. Accordingly, he went to her flat on Friday night when she was alone there as her husband had gone out of station. As soon as he entered the house, Sonekar tried to strangulate her with a 'dupatta', the official said.

"However, the woman overpowered him and raised an alarm, following which other residents and shopkeepers rushed to help her. A few residents chased Sonekar to nab him, but in a bid to escape, he jumped off the second floor and landed on a tree. He suffered injuries on his face and legs," he added.

On being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and admitted the accused to a local government hospital.

An offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (d) (stalking) and 450 (house-trespass) was registered against him at Koradi police station.