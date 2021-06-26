Big success for Delhi Police crime branch, Bihar's biggest cybercriminal Chhotu Chaudhary arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV Bihar's biggest cybercriminal Chhotu Chaudhary arrested.

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police crime branch has arrested one of the biggest cyber-criminal Chhotu Chaudhary from Bihar.

Chhotu Chaudhary, a resident of Nalanda region, used to take advantage of peoples' situation who were struggling during the pandemic.

Chhotu Chaudhary gang's henchmen used to fraud people in the name of providing medical equipment including oxygen, other medical requirements.

According to reports, there are around 300 members who were part of Chhotu Chaudhary's gang and used to operate from Bihar and Jharkhand.

Chaudhary's gang members used to take advantage of peoples' situation who were struggling to arrange oxygen, other medical equipment.

The gang used to operate via fake mobile numbers, messages which were circulated through messaging apps like WhatsApp and other social media apps.

Chhotu Chaudhary is now being brought from Nalanda to Delhi by the crime branch team.