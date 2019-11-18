Will quit eating jalebis if it adds to air pollution in Delhi: Gautam Gambhir

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Monday said he would quit eating jalebis if it contributes to the growing pollution in Delhi. Gambhir further said the efforts put to troll him on social media could have reaped results if put in controlling air pollution in the national capital. The Lok Sabha MP was in Indore as a commentator for the India-Bangladesh test match and was seen eating jalebi.

The former cricketer was earlier criticised for skipping a Delhi meeting, which focussed on air pollution. Later, posters referring to Gambhir as 'Lapata' surfaced near the ITO area in Delhi.

The message under the missing posters of Gautam Gambhir read "MISSING! Have you seen this man? Last seen eating jalebi and poha with friends in Indore. The entire Delhi is looking for him.”

On Monday, Gambhir was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "Agar mera jalebi khane se Delhi ka pollution badha hai, toh main hamesha ke liye jalebi chhod sakta hoon...10 minute mein mujhe troll karna shuru kar diya, agar itni mehnat Delhi ki pollution ko kam karne mein ki hoti toh hum saas le pate."

#WATCH: Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP says."Agar mera jalebi khane se Delhi ka pollution badha hai, toh main hamesha ke liye jalebi chhod sakta hoon...10 minute mein mujhe troll karna shuru kar diya, agar itni mehnat Delhi ki pollution ko kam karne mein ki hoti toh hum saas le pate." pic.twitter.com/K2oW5qokht — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

The former cricketer also took to Twitter and said, "Water or jalebi????". Gambhir had tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the tweet.

Meanwhile, clearing his stand on skipping the meeting Delhi air pollution, Gautam Gambhir said, "I know the meeting was very important but I was contractually bound."

"I had signed the contract in January and I joined politics in April. Due to contractual obligation, I had to go for the commentary," Gambhir said.

"On 11th November I received the mail and on the same day, I had informed them the reason for not attending the meeting," Gambhir added.

