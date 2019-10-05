Image Source : PTI/FILE 'Babuji dheere chalna...': Gautam Gambhir dig at Kejriwal on potholes

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday took a 'musical' dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party chief launched a programme to rid of potholes from Delhi roads.

Earlier in the day Kejriwal launched a campaign to make Delhi pothole-free which will be undertaken by the Public works Department under his government.

"Delhi has few roads under Delhi government (PWD), but millions of vehicles run on them every day. To erase any inconvenience to the public on the roads due to rain, this campaign is being carried out. For the first time roads are being inspected on such a large scale," Kejriwal tweeted.

Hours later, Gambhir took to his twitter and said, "Please go slow. There are many potholes. We know the realities of Delhi. But to keep yourself happy it's a good thought,"

The mega exercise by the Delhi government is to free 1260 kms of roads managed by its Public Works Department (PWD) from potholes.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a series of tweets said it was first time that such a big scale road inspection was being done to free the PWD roads from potholes caused by rains and wear and tear.

Fifty ruling AAP legislators, each accompanied by an engineer will inspect 25 km of road stretch in their areas. An App will be used to locate and record the potholes and other damages, which will be repaired immediately, said the Chief Minister.