Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Gauhati HC directs Assam govt to restore mobile internet services by 5 pm

Gauhati HC directs Assam govt to restore mobile internet services by 5 pm

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday directed the Assam government to restore mobile internet services by 5 pm.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Guwahati Updated on: December 19, 2019 16:24 IST
Gauhati HC directs Assam govt to restore mobile internet services by 5 pm

Gauhati HC directs Assam govt to restore mobile internet services by 5 pm

The Gauhati high court passed an order directing the Assam government to consider restoration of internet services, both mobile internet services and broadband by 5 pm on Tuesday. 

Hearing four PILs and considering the difficulties faced by people, a division bench of the high court comprising chief justice Ajay Lamba and justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua passed the order. The PILs were filed by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, advocate Bonoshri Gogoi and others on the issue of suspension of internet services, both mobile data and broadband.

The internet shut down was imposed on December 11 in the wake of stir against Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News