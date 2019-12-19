Gauhati HC directs Assam govt to restore mobile internet services by 5 pm

The Gauhati high court passed an order directing the Assam government to consider restoration of internet services, both mobile internet services and broadband by 5 pm on Tuesday.

Gauhati HC directs Assam govt to restore mobile internet services by 5pm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2019

Hearing four PILs and considering the difficulties faced by people, a division bench of the high court comprising chief justice Ajay Lamba and justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua passed the order. The PILs were filed by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, advocate Bonoshri Gogoi and others on the issue of suspension of internet services, both mobile data and broadband.

The internet shut down was imposed on December 11 in the wake of stir against Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.