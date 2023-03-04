Follow us on Image Source : G20 INDIA TWITTER G20 foreign delegates excursion: Traffic arrangements in place for today

To ensure an uninterrupted drive for G20 delegates, traffic personnel will be stationed on key stretches of road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Delegates will be taken to Sultanpur National Park through different routes, including Hero Honda Chowk, Basai Chowk, Dhankot, and Chandu.

More than 1,500 police personnel, which also include 200 traffic personnel, have been deployed across key stretches including the National Highway-48. The G20 anti-corruption working group met at the Leela Hotel in Gurugram on Friday, and at least 100 foreign delegates from 39 countries who are in town for the meeting will be taken on a tour of Sultanpur Park and Pratapgarh Farms on Saturday.

The road from the Leela Hotel to Sultanpur Park has been re-carpeted and beautified in view of the delegates’ visit.

Twenty police officers will be stationed at each location to manage traffic, and other routes leading to Sultanpur, such as the Dwarka Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, will also be monitored by traffic teams.

Furthermore, even alternative routes for taking the delegates to Sultanpur and Jhajjar were repaired and beautified, as reported by Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav. Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure that vehicles transporting G20 delegates have free passage and a smooth journey. Upon arrival, the delegates will be welcomed by schoolchildren and given rosebuds and a park hat/badge as welcome gifts.

During the visit to the park, the delegates will take part in a plantation drive and be taken inside in golf carts.A "tree grove selfie point" has also been set up for the delegates. Soft drinks and juices will be served to the delegates at the plantation site, and they will be driven around the park for an hour to observe birds. Before being taken to Jhajjar, the delegates will receive small park souvenirs. The delegates expressed their excitement about the excursion and are looking forward to bird watching at Sultanpur park. Urs Andreas from Switzerland and Laura Paavola from Australia complimented the team for organizing an exemplary event and expressed their enthusiasm for the excursion.

FAQs:

Q1: What is the purpose of the excursion for G20 delegates?

The purpose of the excursion is to take the delegates to Sultanpur National Park and Partapgarh Farms for bird watching and a plantation drive.

Q2: How have the roads been prepared for the delegates?

The roads leading to Sultanpur National Park and Partapgarh Farms have been repaired and beautified to ensure a pleasant journey for the delegates.

