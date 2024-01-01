From Ayodhya case to same-sex marriage verdict, here's what CJI DY Chandrachud has to say

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

New Delhi: More than four years after the historic Ayodhya verdict of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday said that the five judges who ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site had unanimously decided that there would be no authorship ascribed to the judgment.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge bench led by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi settled a fractious issue that spanned more than a century. The bench paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot would be allocated for a mosque in the holy town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Ayodhya case judges unanimously decided: CJI Chandrachud

In an exclusive interview with the news agency PTI, CJI Chandrachud, who was part of the constitution bench, candidly spoke on the issue of anonymity. He mentioned that when the judges sat together, as they do before a pronouncement, it was unanimously decided that this would be a "judgment of the court."

He was replying to the query as to why the name of the author judge was not made public. "When the five-judge bench sat to deliberate on the judgement as we all do before a Judgement is pronounced, we all decided unanimously that this will be a judgement of the court. And, therefore, there was no authorship ascribed to any individual judge," the CJI said.

"The case has a long history of conflict, of diverse viewpoints based on the history of the nation and all those who were part of the bench decided that this will be a judgement of the court. The court will speak through one voice and the idea of doing so was to send a clear message that all of us stood together not only in the ultimate outcome but in the reasons indicated in the judgement," he said, adding "I will close my answer with that."

CJI Chandrachud on scrapping of Article 370

Chief Justice Chandrachud declined to add to any further controversy regarding the Supreme Court's unanimous verdict supporting the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He tersely stated that judges decide a case "according to the Constitution and the law."

He expressed that judges convey their thoughts through their judgments, which become public property after pronouncement. He added that in a free society, people are free to form their opinions about it.

“So far as we are concerned we decide according to the Constitution and the law. I don't think it will be appropriate for me either to respond to the criticism or mount a defence to my judgement. What we have said in my judgement is reflected in the reason present in the signed judgement and I must leave it at that,” the CJI said.

CJI on same-sex marriage

"Once you decide a case you kind of distance yourself from the outcome. Outcomes are never personal to us as a judge. I never have any regrets. Yes, I have been in a majority in many cases and minority in many cases. But the important part of the life of a judge is never to associate yourself with a cause. Having decided a case, I leave it at that," he said.

