Freebies ahead of polls: SC seeks response from Centre, states and poll panel

Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, the Election Commission and the Reserve Bank of India on the PIL.

Freebies ahead of polls: In a significant development, the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre, governments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and the Election Commission of India on a PIL alleging distribution of freebies at the taxpayers' expenses to voters ahead of assembly polls.

Notices issued to Centre, states and poll panel

The Supreme Court also issued notices to the Centre, the Election Commission and the Reserve Bank of India on the PIL, which also alleged that taxpayers' monies are misused by the two state governments to lure voters. The bench comprised Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

SC sought response

“There can be nothing more atrocious than the government distributing cash before the polls. This is happening every time and the burden is on the taxpayers ultimately,” the lawyer representing the petitioner said. “Issue notice. Returnable in four weeks,” the bench said.

The court took note of the PIL filed by Bhattulal Jain and ordered that it be tagged with a pending plea on the issue.

(with inputs from PTI)

