Four suspected drones spotted in Samba, Jammu; security agencies on alert

Four suspected drones sighted in Samba, Jammu; security agencies on alert

Four suspected drones were spotted at different locations in Samba and Jammu on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported. Drones have been sighted in the Union Territory earlier as well since the drone attack at the IAF Station in Jammu last month.

Earlier on Thursday night, at least two drones were spotted flying near Samba and Hiranagar area in Jammu. Multiple rounds of fire were heard in the area after armed forces launched an operation. In the morning as well, a drone was spotted near the Indian Air Force Station here.

On June 27, two explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station in the first such instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India. The attack caused minor injuries to two IAF personnel. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating the case.

Defence sources said the armed forces have already equipped military installations and other sensitive locations with anti-drone facilities which were recently acquired, news IANS reported.

