Thursday, July 15, 2021
     
Drones spotted near Samba and Hiranagar area in Jammu, multiple rounds of fire heard

A drone has been spotted flying near Samba and Hira area in Jammu. As per reports, multiple rounds of fire were heard in the area.

New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2021 23:04 IST
Drone
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Drone spotted near Jammu. (Representational image)

A drone has been spotted flying near Samba and Hira area in Jammu. As per reports, multiple rounds of fire were heard in the area. More to follow.

