Drones spotted near Samba and Hiranagar area in Jammu, multiple rounds of fire heard

A drone has been spotted flying near Samba and Hira area in Jammu. As per reports, multiple rounds of fire were heard in the area. More to follow.
A drone has been spotted flying near Samba and Hira area in Jammu. As per reports, multiple rounds of fire were heard in the area. More to follow.
Top News
Latest News
Kurukshetra | Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to provide legal assistance to suspected Al-Qaeda terrorists
Muqabla | PM Modi praises Yogi govt's work during his visit to Varanasi
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Varanasi can become global centre for art, music learning: PM Modi
Why Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh opposed move to appoint Sidhu as PCC chief?
Varanasi gets Rs 1,583-cr worth projects, PM Narendra Modi says city becoming medical hub
Drone spotted near Samba and Hiranagar area in Jammu, multiple rounds of fire heard
Madhya Pradesh: At least 15 people fall into a well in Ganjbasoda area in Vidisha
After fight with husband, Ghaziabad woman tries to jump from 9th floor. What happened next
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak
Germany floods: 30 dead, several missing after record rain in Western Europe
Lockdown returns in Australia’s Melbourne due to growing Covid clusters
Indian talent moving to Canada due to outdated US immigration policies: Experts
We are now in early stages of COVID-19 third wave: WHO chief
Farhan Akhtar Toofan Movie: Where & How to Watch Online, Star Cast, Trailer, HD download
Shehnaaz Gill showcases her inner 'sexy siren' in latest photoshoot; fans call her 'next big thing'
#Dishul Wedding: Inside pics, videos from Disha Parmar's Haldi ceremony go viral. Seen yet?
FIRST PHOTO of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh LEAKED?
Varun Dhawan's play dates with adorable fur-ball Joey are friendship goals | WATCH
Clean Science IPO allotment finalised: Grey market premium hints strong listing on July 19
GR Infra IPO allotment finalised, Grey Market Premium indicates strong listing
Sensex gains over 100 points in early trade; Nifty tops 15,850
ENG vs IND: ECB chief executive says strict bubble won't be imposed for India-England series
ENG vs IND | 'Asymptomatic' Rishabh Pant recovering; closely monitored by medical team: BCCI
SL vs IND: BCCI shares picture of Indian team's first practice session in Sri Lanka
Olympic athlete, staffer test positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo
ENG vs IND | Warwickshire skipper Rhodes to lead 'County Select XI' in warm-up game against India
Top 5 smartphones under Rs. 30,000: Realme X7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE
Battlegrounds Mobile India announces esports tournament: Prize pool, dates
Aadhaar card holders can now use Virtual ID online: Here's how it works
WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support for limited beta users
Suniel Shetty was 'caught in the act' and fans can't get over him, see actor's most charming pics
IN PICS: Katrina Kaif to Samantha Akkineni, actresses who rocked tie-dye outfits effortlessly
Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra bring their newborn son home | In PICS
Neetu Kapoor to Jaya Bachchan, Bollywood veterans on a comeback spree
Fans call 70-year-old Sharat Saxena Indian hulk: His toned physique is sure to leave you in shock
Cells damaged by chronic lung disease can result in severe Covid
'3rd Covid wave ready to knock on the door': IMA writes to Uttarakhand CM not to allow Kanwar Yatra
Uterine fibroids: Risk factor, symptoms and when should you visit a gynaecologist?
Did Priyanka Chopra ignore Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon? Twitter thinks so!
Loki Episode 6 Twitter Reactions: Marvel fans can't get over Tom Hiddleston, Sylvie & He Who Remains
VIRAL VIDEO: Baloch singer croons Akshay Kumar's song 'Teri Mitti,' leaving netizens mesmerized
VIRAL: Netizens think 'The Simpsons' predicted Richard Branson's stint in space and they have proof
Climate Experts cover shrinking Italian glacier with cloth; watch viral video
Floral prints to culottes, monsoon fashion trends you should keep in mind
Amrita Sher-Gil's painting sets world record for the artist, sells for Rs 37.8 cr
Horoscope, July 15: Taurus people should spend money carefully, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Add salt to water while cleaning the house to destroy negative energy