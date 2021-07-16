J&K: Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in Srinagar's Danmar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The encounter started in Srinagar's Damar area, police and security forces are on the job.

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar witnessed an encounter in the wee hours of Friday. The encounter started in Srinagar's Damar area. While further details are awaited, police and security forces are on the job. The Kashmir Zone Police took to twitter to inform of the development. "Encounter has started at Alamdar Colony, Danmar area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A meeting had ensued between Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CAPFs on Thursday to review the overall security situation in Kashmir. DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh has chaired the meeting.

