PM Modi congratulates Skyroot on successful launch of Vikram-1: ‘Defining moment in India’s space journey’

New Delhi:

On successful launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1, India's first private space rocket, PM Narendra Modi congratulated the entire team of Skyroot, saying, "this is a defining moment in India’s space journey." "The growing participation of our private sector is opening new frontiers and accelerating innovation. This achievement will encourage countless youngsters to dream bigger and innovate fearlessly," he wrote in a post on X.

Know about Vikram-1

Skyroot's Vikram-1 has reached orbit after lifting from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 12:05 pm today, July 18. "Hello space, we have arrived! Vikram-1's Test Flight-1 has completed it's mission. The first ever Indian private sector launch has been successfully completed," Skyroot Aerospace posted on micro blogging platform - X. "Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 has reached orbit. India's first privately developed orbital rocket has completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a ~450 km orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability," it added.

The Vikram-1 launcher has been named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, who kick-started India’s space journey. Skyroot has designed it to carry small satellites with up to 350 kg into low Earth orbit. This mission will be shooting for a 450 km altitude at a 60-degree tilt, according to the reports.

India's space programmes

It is not just Vikram-1; ISRO has its own Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in play, and ‘Agnikul’ is reportedly working on its own line of rockets. All these projects promise to deliver a solid boost when it comes to sending the satellites into a lower orbit of India, especially when it is getting quite busy due to constellations like Starlink and OneWeb, which have already been pushing up the fleets of small satellites for things like satellite internet service.

The private space in India has grown immensely, and since then, the doors have opened wide for non-government players. Startups like Skyroot are following ISRO’s path, and now they are building their own space rockets. Mission Aagaman signals that things are changing. This is not just about science and technology anymore. Rather, it is about forging a space community that brings together scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and everyday citizens.

Also Read | India achieves new space milestone as Skyroot’s Vikram-1 successfully reaches orbit