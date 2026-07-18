Woman throws ink at Abhijeet Dipke during Jantar Mantar hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk's removal | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A woman threw an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, triggering chaos at the venue where demonstrations over the NEET controversy have been underway.

The incident occurred while Dipke was addressing supporters. His speech was interrupted as party workers and protesters rushed towards the stage following the attack. Police later detained the woman, though her identity and the reason behind the act have not yet been disclosed. An investigation is underway.

Soon after the incident, Dipke shared a video of the moment on X, writing, "Blue is my colour... Jai Bhim!"

The woman's identity and the motive behind the attack were not immediately known. The incident came shortly after Dipke announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike following social activist Sonam Wangchuk's removal by Delhi Police to a hospital on the 21st day of his fast at Jantar Mantar.

Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital

The attack came hours after Delhi Police shifted climate activist Wangchuk from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital after his health worsened following a 20-day indefinite hunger strike. The early morning move led to brief scuffles as some protesters attempted to stop the police from taking him away.

Wangchuk has been fasting since June 28 in support of the CJP-led agitation, which alleges irregularities in the NEET examination and seeks the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to doctors monitoring his condition, Wangchuk has lost nearly 9.5 kg during the fast and is being closely watched for fluctuations in his blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Meanwhile, Dipke alleged that several protesters were detained and faced police action during the operation to move Wangchuk to the hospital.

How police planned Wangchuk's removal

The operation was planned on a strict need-to-know basis, with only a small group of senior police officers aware of the full strategy, sources told ANI.

They said the officers deliberately chose to carry out the exercise at daybreak, when the number of protesters at the site was expected to be the lowest.

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