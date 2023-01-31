Former law minister and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan dies at 97

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Noted advocate Shanti Bhushan dies

Former Law Minister and Senior Advocate Shanti Bhushan died at the age of 97 on Tuesday.

He was one of the top legal experts and legal activists who played a key role in several landmark reforms in the laws.

Bhushan was also a politician who started politics with Congress (O) party and later the Janata Party.

He was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1977 to 1980. He assumed the office of Union Law Minister in the Morarji Desai ministry from 1977 to 1979.

He was known for introducing the forty-fourth Amendment of the Constitution of India.

Latest India News