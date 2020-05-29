5 things to know about Ajit Jogi, the first CM of Chhattisgarh who passed away

Image Source : @AJITJOGI_CG | TWITTER Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi dies at 74

The first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi died at the age of 74 on Friday. He breathed his last at about 3:30 pm in Raipur's Narayan Hospital. Jogi's son and Janta Congress leader Amit Jogi tweeted to share the news of his demise, stating that the 20-year-old young state of Chhattisgarh has lost its father today.

Here are the five interesting things about Ajit Jogi, a bureaucrat-turned-politician.

Before becoming the first chief minister, he was selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He served as a district collector of Indore in Madhya Pradesh between 1981 and 1985.

Ajit Jogi served as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Madhya Pradesh, before taking office as the first CM of Chhattisgarh in November 2000.

The first chief minister of the state had served for three years -- from November 2000 to November 2003.

In 2016, He parted ways with the Congress and went on to form the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh.

The 74-year-old leader had suffered two cardiac arrests after which doctors termed his health as extremely critical. Following this, he had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur.

