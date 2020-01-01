Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
  First pictures of the office of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat; photos inside

First pictures of the office of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat; photos inside

General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday (today) took charge as Chief of Defence Staff in the presence of all three chiefs — Army Chief, Navy Chief and Airforce Chief.

New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2020 14:06 IST
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat
Image Source : @ADGPI TWITTER

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat

Newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat's new office will be at South Block at Defence Ministry. The first pictures of General Bipin Rawat's new office have now been released.

Earlier in the day, General Bipin Rawat took charge as Chief of Defence Staff in the presence of all three chiefs — Army Chief, Navy Chief and Airforce Chief.  

General Bipin Rawat paid tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi on the first day of New Year 2020. Addressing the media, General Bipin Rawat said that all three services (Army, Air Force, Navy) will work as a team. "As per the task given to the Chief of Defence Staff, we have to enhance integration and do better resource management."

Responding on whether he is politically inclined, General Bipin Rawat said, "We stay far away from politics, very far. We have to work according to the directions of the Government in power."

Prime Minister Narendra also congratulated former Army chief Bipin Rawat on taking charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). PM Modi said the post reflects the hopes and aspirations of 130 crore Indians, adding that the institution of CDS carries the responsibility of modernising the Indian military. General Rawat, who demitted office on retirement as Chief of Indian Army on Tuesday received the guard of honour from all the three forces.

Taking on to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal."

