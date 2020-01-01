After Gen Bipin Rawat takes charge as CDS, PM Modi says institution reflects hopes of 1.3 bn Indians

Image Source : As Gen Bipin Rawat takes charge as CDS, PM Modi says institution reflects hopes of 1.3 bn Indians

Expressing his delight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated former Army chief Bipin Rawat on taking charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). ​ PM Modi said the post reflects the hopes and aspirations of 130 crore Indians, adding that the institution of CDS carries the responsibility of modernising the Indian military. General Rawat, who demitted office on retirement as Chief of Indian Army on Tuesday received the guard of honour from all the three forces.

Taking on to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal."

"As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today’s historic development," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare.

"On 15th August 2019, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announced that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. This institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces. It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians," he added.

General Bipin Rawat is India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). His tenure as the Army Chief draws to an end in December. Rawat is serving a rare full three-year term as the Indian Army Chief after he superseded two officers in 2016. The CDS will provide military advice to the government and implement joint procurement by the three services.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be a four-star position, created as part of a defence management overhaul. A CDS will not be eligible to hold any government office after demitting the office of CDS. Also, no private employment without prior approval for a period of five years after demitting the office will be permitted.

