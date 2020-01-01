We stay far away from politics, very far: Gen Bipin Rawat as he takes charge as Chief of Defence Staff

Image Source : ANI Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat, who took charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), on Wednesday paid tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi on the first day of New Year 2020. Addressing the media, General Bipin Rawat said that all three services (Army, Air Force, Navy) will work as a team. "As per the task given to the Chief of Defence Staff, we have to enhance integration and do better resource management."

Responding on whether he is politically inclined, General Bipin Rawat said, "We stay far away from politics, very far. We have to work according to the directions of the Government in power."

General Bipin Rawat had earlier received a guard of honour in the presence of Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Navy Chief Karambir Singh and other senior officers.

Newly-appointed Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's remarks that they stay far away from politics have come amid allegations that the forces were being politicised.

Gen Bipin Rawat has been accorded with Tri-Services Guard of Honour at South Block Lawn in Delhi.



General Rawat said his focus will be to ensure best and optimal use of resources allocated to the three services.

Priority to be operationally prepared for all times: Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane

Earlier in the day, newly appointed Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that their priority will be to be operationally prepared at all times with special attention on human rights.

"Our priority will be to operationally prepared at all times. We will pay special attention to respect human rights. I pray to Waheguru ji to give me the courage and strength to perform my duties as the Chief of Army Staff. All three services are ready to defend the country," Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said.

