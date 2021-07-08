Fire breaks out at CBI office in Delhi, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Fire breaks out at CBI office in Delhi

A fire broke out in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Delhi's CGO complex in Lodhi Road area on Thursday afternoon. The blaze was reported in the parking area. At least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the fire control room received a call about the fire.

The firefighting operation was brought under control by the fire department officials. No casualties have been reported so far.

Fire officials said a call about a blaze at the building was received at 11.36 am. Subsequently, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

The fire had broken out in transformer and AC plant rooms in the second basement of the building.

Officials rushed outside of the office soon after they saw smoke emanating from the site.

