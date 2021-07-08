Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Uttarakhand government announces free electricity scheme ahead of Assembly polls; Details

The Uttarakhand government has announced plans to provide free electricity to the people of the state. According to state's Power Minister Harak S Rawat, people consuming 100 units per month will be given electricity free of cost. They will not be required to pay any bill. The decision will benefit nearly 13 lakh consumers.

The government will provide a 50 per cent discount in the bill to consumers using 101 to 200 units per month.

The announcement comes just months ahead of the scheduled Assembly elections in the state when the ruling BJP will seek to retain the power.

