PM Modi's New Cabinet: Who get's what - Full List

33. Shri Bhagwanth Khuba Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

34. Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

35. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

36. Dr. Subhas Sarkar Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

37. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

38. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

39. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

40. Shri Bishweswar Tudu Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

41. Shri Shantanu Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

42. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH