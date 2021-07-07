PM Modi's New Cabinet: Who get's what - Full List

The Narendra-Modi led government allocated portfolios to its new ministers on Wednesday. In a major reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on brought in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia as Cabinet ministers while dropping as many as 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar. About 15 Cabinet ministers, including some new faces, were sworn-in at the swearing in ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. With this reset, Modi has brought in young faces and has also given representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.
Shri Narendra Modi
Prime Minister and also in-charge of:
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Department of Atomic Energy;
Department of Space;
All important policy issues; and
All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
CABINET MINISTERS
Shri Raj Nath Singh
Minister of Defence
Shri Amit Shah
Minister of Home Affairs; and
Minister of Cooperation
Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari
Minister of Road Transport and Highways
Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman
Minister of Finance; and
Minister of Corporate Affairs
Shri Narendra Singh Tomar
Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Minister of External Affairs
Shri Arjun Munda
Minister of Tribal Affairs
Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani
Minister of Women and Child Development
Shri Piyush Goyal
Minister of Commerce and Industry;
Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of Textiles
Shri Dharmendra Pradhan
Minister of Education; and
Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Shri Pralhad Joshi
Minister of
Minister of Coal; and
Minister of Mines
Shri Narayan Tatu Rane
Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Shri Sarbananda Sonowal
Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and
Minister of AYUSH
Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Minister of Minority Affairs
Dr. Virendra Kumar
Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Shri Giriraj Singh
Minister of Rural Development; and
Minister of Panchayati Raj
Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
Minister of Civil Aviation
Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh
Minister of Steel
Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw
Minister of Railways;
Minister of Communications; and
Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
Minister of Food Processing Industries
Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Minister of Jal Shakti
Shri Kiren Rijiju
Minister of Law and Justice
Shri Raj Kumar Singh
Minister of Power; and
Minister of New and Renewable Energy
Shri Hardeep Singh Puri
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and
Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
Shri Mansukh Mandaviya
Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and
Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Shri Bhupender Yadav
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and
Minister of Labour and Employment
Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey
Minister of Heavy Industries
Shri Parshottam Rupala
Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
Shri G. Kishan Reddy
Minister of Culture;
Minister of Tourism; and
Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
Shri Anurag Singh Thakur
Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and
Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
Rao Inderjit Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Dr. Jitendra Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;
Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and
Minister of State in the Department of Space
MINISTERS OF STATE
Shri Shripad Yesso Naik
Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
Shri Faggansingh Kulaste
Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
Shri Prahalad Singh Patel
Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
General (Retd.) V. K. Singh
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
Shri Krishan Pal
Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
Shri Ramdas Athawale
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
Shri Nityanand Rai
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
Shri Pankaj Chaowdhary
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel
Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel
Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
Shri V. Muraleedharan
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
Shri Som Parkash
Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Shri Rameswar Teli
Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
Shri Kailash Choudhary
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Smt. Annpurna Devi
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
Shri A. Narayanaswamy
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Shri Kaushal Kishore
Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Shri Ajay Bhatt
Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
Shri B. L. Verma
Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
Shri Ajay Kumar
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
Shri Devusinh Chauhan
Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
Shri Bhagwanth Khuba
Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil
Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Sushri Pratima Bhoumik
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Dr. Subhas Sarkar
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Shri Bishweswar Tudu
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
Shri Shantanu Thakur
Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
Shri John Barla
Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
Dr. L. Murugan
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Shri Nisith Pramanik
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports