Wednesday, July 07, 2021
     
  PM Modi's New Cabinet: Who get's what - Full List

PM Modi's New Cabinet: Who get's what - Full List

The Narendra-Modi led government allocated portfolios to its new ministers on Wednesday.

New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2021 22:39 IST
The Narendra-Modi led government allocated portfolios to its new ministers on Wednesday. In a major reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on brought in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia as Cabinet ministers while dropping as many as 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar. About 15 Cabinet ministers, including some new faces, were sworn-in at the swearing in ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. With this reset, Modi has brought in young faces and has also given representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

FULL LIST: PORTFOLIOS

Shri Narendra Modi

Prime Minister and also in-charge of:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space;

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
 

 

CABINET MINISTERS

1.

Shri Raj Nath Singh

Minister of Defence

2.

Shri Amit Shah

Minister of Home Affairs; and

Minister of Cooperation

3.

Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways

4.

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Finance; and

Minister of Corporate Affairs

5.

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

6.

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs

7.

Shri Arjun Munda

Minister of Tribal Affairs

8.

Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani

Minister of Women and Child Development

9.

Shri Piyush Goyal

Minister of Commerce and Industry;

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of Textiles

10.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Education; and

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

11.

Shri Pralhad Joshi

Minister of


Parliamentary Affairs;

Minister of Coal; and

Minister of Mines

12.

Shri Narayan Tatu Rane

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

13.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and

Minister of AYUSH

14.

Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minister of Minority Affairs

15.

Dr. Virendra Kumar

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

16.

Shri Giriraj Singh

Minister of Rural Development; and

Minister of Panchayati Raj

17.

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

Minister of Civil Aviation

18.

Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Minister of Steel

19.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

Minister of Railways;

Minister of Communications; and

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

20.

Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

Minister of Food Processing Industries

21.

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Minister of Jal Shakti
 

22.

Shri Kiren Rijiju

Minister of Law and Justice

23.

Shri Raj Kumar Singh

Minister of Power; and

Minister of New and Renewable Energy

24.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

25.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya

Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

26.

Shri Bhupender Yadav

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and

Minister of Labour and Employment

27.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey

Minister of Heavy Industries

28.

Shri Parshottam Rupala

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

29.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy

Minister of Culture;

Minister of Tourism; and

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

30.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur

Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1.

Rao Inderjit Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs

2.

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and

Minister of State in the Department of Space
 

MINISTERS OF STATE

1.

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik

Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

2.

Shri Faggansingh Kulaste

Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

MINISTERS OF STATE 

3.

Shri Prahalad Singh Patel

Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

4.

Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

5.

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

6.

General (Retd.) V. K. Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation

7.

Shri Krishan Pal

Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries

8.

Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines

9.

Shri Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

10.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

11.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

MINISTERS OF STATE 

12.

Shri Nityanand Rai

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

13.

Shri Pankaj Chaowdhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

14.

Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

15.

Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel

Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice

16.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

17.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

18.

Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

19.

Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

20.

Shri V. Muraleedharan

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

21.

Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

22.

Shri Som Parkash

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

MINISTERS OF STATE 

23.

Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

24.

Shri Rameswar Teli

Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment

25.

Shri Kailash Choudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

26.

Smt. Annpurna Devi

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

27.

Shri A. Narayanaswamy

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

28.

Shri Kaushal Kishore

Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

29.

Shri Ajay Bhatt

Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

30.

Shri B. L. Verma

Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation

31.

Shri Ajay Kumar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

32.

Shri Devusinh Chauhan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
 

MINISTERS OF STATE (CONTD.)

33.

Shri Bhagwanth Khuba

Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

34.

Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

35.

Sushri Pratima Bhoumik

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

36.

Dr. Subhas Sarkar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

37.

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

38.

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

39.

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

40.

Shri Bishweswar Tudu

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

41.

Shri Shantanu Thakur

Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

42.

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH

43.

Shri John Barla

Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

44.

Dr. L. Murugan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

45.

Shri Nisith Pramanik

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

