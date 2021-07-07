Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: All set for first rejig in Modi 2.O; OBCs, women likely to get major chunk

Wednesday, July 07, 2021
     
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers on Wednesday since he assumed the charge for a second term in May 2019.

July 07, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers on Wednesday since he assumed the charge for a second term in May 2019. The latest exercise is tipped to be a 'major shake-up' of the government as the Prime Minister looks to make it more representative with an eye on political and governance challenges. The states which will go to the assembly polls early next year, including the all-important Uttar Pradesh, may figure high. West Bengal may also see its representation in the Union Council of Ministers go up, the sources said. It is believed that the BJP's allies like JD(U) and Apna Dal can also get representation. The Union Cabinet can have 81 members. At present, there are 53 ministers. There is a scope for adding 28 new faces. 

READ MORE: Cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) demands 4 berths in Modi govt

READ MORE: Modi 2.0: 20 new faces who may find a place in Cabinet expansion

