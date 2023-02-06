Fine of Rs 70 lakh imposed on Vistara for not operating minimum mandated flights in northeast: DGCA

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Fine of Rs 70 lakhs on Vistara Airlines.

The DGCA had imposed a fine of Rs 70 lakhs on Vistara Airlines in October last year for not operating the minimum number of mandated flights to areas which are underserved in the northeastern part of India. The airline authority fined Vistara for not complying with the rules in April. “The airline paid the fine this month,” an official said.

According to reports, Vistara could not operate one flight from Bagdogra due to which a fine was imposed on the airline.

Merger of Vistara and Air India airlines

Singapore Airlines on Tuesday announced the merger of Vistara and Air India by March 2024. Tata group owns a 51 per cent stake in Vistara, and the remaining 49 per cent shareholding is with Singapore Airlines (SIA).

As part of the transaction, SIA will also invest Rs 2,058.5 crore in Air India. "This would give SIA a 25.1 per cent stake in an enlarged Air India group with a significant presence in all key market segments. SIA and Tata aim to complete the merger by March 2024, subject to regulatory approvals," SIA said in a release.

Soon after Tata group announced the merger of Vistara and Air India, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan on Tuesday said it will be business as usual for all its stakeholders during the integration process, which will take some time.

In a statement, Kannan said that Vistara is a fine manifestation of its parent brands Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, and "we are delighted that we will continue to be guided by their legacies as we merge with Air India."

