'Semi-naked' drunk woman punches crew member's face on Mumbai-Abhu Dhabi Vistara flight, arrested

In yet another case of in-flight unruly behaviour by a flyer, a woman from Italy was found creating a ruckus on an Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight on Monday. According to reports, she allegedly insisted on sitting in business class despite an economy ticket.

Sahar Police eventually arrested Paola Perruccio for assaulting the crew. She just not displayed unruly behaviour but also took off some clothes and walked up and down the aisle in a partially naked state. She was allegedly drunk. She was later given bail by the court.

"The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as per the SOPs. Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff," Vistara spokesperson said.

The Mumbai Police has also filed a chargesheet. She was arrested by Sahar Police after the landing of the plane yesterday.

Tata SIA Vistara Airlines also issued a statement on the entire issue. It said, “We confirm that there was an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on 30 January 2023. In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer. The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other customers onboard of their safety and security."

"In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs), the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival. The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as per the SOPs. Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff," Vistara spokesperson added.

