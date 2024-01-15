FASTags with incomplete KYC to get deactivated or blacklisted by January 31

Follow us on Image Source : IHMCL ON X FASTag

Valid FASTags with a balance but incomplete KYC will face deactivation or blacklisting by banks after January 31, 2024, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The NHAI is promoting its 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative to discourage the practice of using a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, aligning with RBI guidelines.

The initiative aims to address issues such as the issuance of multiple FASTags for a single vehicle, issuing FASTags without KYC, and the deliberate non-fixing of FASTags on vehicle windscreens, causing delays at toll plazas.

"To enhance the efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection system and provide seamless movement at the Toll Plazas, NHAI has taken the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative, which aims to discourage user behaviour of using a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle. NHAI is also encouraging FASTag users to complete the ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines. FASTags with a valid balance but an incomplete KYC will get deactivated or blacklisted by banks after January 31, 2024," said Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a press statement.

The NHAI said that the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' drive aims to enhance the efficiency of the country's electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas. Completing KYC for the latest FASTag is recommended to avoid inconvenience, and users are urged to comply with the initiative by discarding all previously issued FASTags through their respective banks.

"To avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed. FASTag users must also comply with ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks," it said.

Only the latest FASTag account will remain active, and all previous tags will be deactivated or blacklisted after January 31, 2024. For assistance or queries, FASTag users can contact toll plazas or the toll-free customer care number of their respective issuer banks, as per the NHAI's statement.

