Check FASTag balance using Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm: Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Easily monitor FASTag balance with PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm: Follow these steps

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced FASTag in 2016, a system aimed at reducing queues at toll plazas. For those unfamiliar, FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that simplifies the payment of toll taxes at toll plazas while also monitoring vehicles that travel swiftly on highways. It automatically deducts the toll amount from the associated account.

FASTag operates using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, which facilitates the collection of toll tax payments on the go. The system involves attaching a tag to the vehicle's windscreen, which is linked to a bank account or a prepaid card. When a vehicle equipped with a FASTag approaches a toll plaza, a scanner recognises the tag and deducts the appropriate toll amount from the linked bank account or prepaid card.

In this guide, we will explain how you can check your FASTag balance using popular payment apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe.

To check your FASTag balance using Google Pay, follow these steps:

Open the Google Pay app on your phone.

Tap on the "Recharge & Pay Bills" tab.

Look for the "FASTag Recharge" option and tap on it.

Choose your bank that offers FASTag services.

Enter your vehicle registration number.

Tap on the "View Balance" button to check your FASTag balance.

If you prefer using Paytm, here's how you can check your FASTag balance:

Open the Paytm app on your phone.

Tap on the "Pay Bills" tab.

Look for the "FASTag" option and tap on it.

Enter your vehicle registration number.

Tap on the "View Balance" button to view your FASTag balance.

For PhonePe users, here are the steps to check your FASTag balance:

Open the PhonePe app on your phone.

Tap on the "Recharge" tab.

Look for the "FASTag" option and tap on it.

Enter your vehicle registration number.

Tap on the "View Balance" button to see your FASTag balance.

Latest Technology News