Man loses Rs 2.4 lakh in cyber scam while recharging FasTag- Know what happened and how to be safe?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Man lost 2.4 lakh in FasTag cyber scam

It was recently reported that a 47-year-old man from Nallasopara (Mumbai) faced a distressing situation when he lost Rs 2.4 lakh to cybercriminals while trying to recharge his FasTag account. He needed to recharge his FasTag for toll payments but faced difficulties, so he searched for 'FasTag Customer Care online and got caught up with the cyber criminals.

Scammed by fake customer support

He found a phone number online and called it, believing that it was FasTag’s customer support. However, the person on the other end was a scammer posing as a support representative. The scammer convinced the victim they could help and asked him to download a remote access app on his phone.

How cybercriminals stole money from the FasTag user?

The victim followed the instructions and downloaded the app, but it was all part of a scam. The scammer stole Rs 2.4 lakh from the victim's bank account through six transactions. After the theft, the scammer abruptly ended the call, leaving the victim shocked and devastated.

Swift police action

Realising he had fallen victim to a scam, the victim reported the incident to the police immediately. They promptly registered a case against the cybercriminals under the cheating and identity theft sections of the law.

How to be aware of scammers? Tips

Image Source : PIXABAY Cyber security

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the constant threat of cyber scams which have upscaled over a period of time. It's vital to be cautious and verify the authenticity of customer support contacts for digital services. As cyber criminals use more sophisticated tactics, staying vigilant and aware of potential scams is essential to protect your finances and personal information. Also, you have to manage your savings bank account, with limited money, for everyday usage, so that if in case, the scammers get to know about the details of your account, then you could be saved from being theft. Always crosscheck the sources and then only follow any step suggested by a customer care Do not share any kind of OTP asked by customer care.

ALSO READ: Apple's 'Scary Fast' event predictions: MacBook Pro, iMac, USB-C accessories, and more

ALSO READ: Why do iPhone owners keep devices longer than Android smartphone users?

Latest Technology News