Apple's 'Scary Fast' event predictions: MacBook Pro, iMac, USB-C accessories, and more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple set to announce M3 Chip-powered MacBook Pro and iMac at Scary Fast' event

Apple has revealed its plans for a second fall event in 2023, scheduled for Monday, October 30, at 5:00 PM Pacific Time (5:30 AM IST). Unlike in-person events, this gathering will be pre-recorded and exclusively online, ensuring no in-person attendance. The upcoming event is set to shine a spotlight on Apple's Mac lineup, with expectations of significant updates to various Mac models.

Apple's invitation further hints at the event's Mac-centric theme, displaying a logo that transitions from the Apple logo to the Mac Finder icon.

ALSO READ | Bard's real-time feature: Google's chatbot now responds as you type | Know-how

Expected Announcements

New MacBook Pros with M3 Chips

Gurman predicts the introduction of fresh iterations of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, powered by the new M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. These updates, while not anticipated to feature significant cosmetic changes, promise improved performance and gaming capabilities. The M3 chips are crafted using TSMC's cutting-edge 3nm process, which is expected to deliver substantial performance boosts.

24-inch iMac Refresh with M3 Chip

Another notable announcement may be the refresh of the 24-inch iMac, now equipped with the M3 chip. Like the MacBook Pro models, the iMac's design and color options are likely to remain consistent with the previous generation.

ALSO READ | What's new in Apple's iOS 17.2 Beta? Translate with the action button, enhanced widgets, and more | Details

No New 13-inch Models and iPads

Apple enthusiasts anticipating new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models will have to wait, as these products are not anticipated at the upcoming event. Moreover, there won't be any iPad-related announcements on Monday, as Apple's tablet plans are reportedly on hold until the spring of the following year.

USB-C Magic Accessories

Apple is set to unveil updated versions of its Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad, all designed for Mac users. The noteworthy change in these accessories is the transition from Lightning ports to USB-C ports for charging. While it's uncertain if there will be any further design modifications, this transition aims to provide enhanced connectivity options for Mac users.

Latest Technology News