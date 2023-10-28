What's new in Apple's iOS 17.2 Beta? Translate with the action button, enhanced widgets, and more | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple unveils iOS 17.2 Beta with new features including the journal app

Apple has rolled out the first beta version of the highly anticipated iOS 17.2 update, bringing a host of exciting features to its users. Although currently accessible only to developers, it's expected to become available for public beta testing in the near future, with a public release to follow shortly.

Translate with the Action Button

Apple introduced a nifty addition to the Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, enabling users to translate content. This feature utilizes languages configured in the Translate app, simplifying cross-language communication.

Journal App Debut

A prominent addition is the introduction of the Journal app, initially unveiled with iOS 17. This feature enables users to document their daily activities and thoughts, providing optional prompts for inspiration. Journal entries can encompass images, voice recordings, and location tags, fostering a more comprehensive personal diary experience.

Collaborative Playlists on Apple Music

For Apple Music enthusiasts, the ability to create playlists that friends can contribute to is a game-changer. Moreover, Apple Music now automatically generates a "Favourites" playlist, collecting all the songs users have marked as favorites. Additionally, users can employ the Focus Filter to disable the Listening History feature, enhancing their music customisation.

Expressive Sticker Responses in Messages

In the realm of messaging, iOS 17.2 empowers users to respond with stickers. A long press on a chat bubble allows users to add a sticker response. Simply tap "Add Sticker" and select a sticker or emoji to inject a touch of expression into conversations, making communication more lively and engaging.

iMessage Contact Key Verification for Security

A notable security enhancement is the inclusion of iMessage Contact Key Verification. Targeted at high-risk individuals, this feature prevents unauthorized access to conversations and verifies identities using a Contact Verification Code during in-person meetings or FaceTime calls.

AirPlay Receiver

The update introduces an "AirPlay Receiver" setting, potentially enabling Vision Pro headset users to stream or share content with their iPhone, laying the foundation for broader AirPlay capabilities.

