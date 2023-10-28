X introduces basic and premium+ subscription plans: Check price, features, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X's new subscription plans begin at Rs 244 per month in India

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, the social media platform, now rebranded as "X," has introduced two new subscription plans: Basic and Premium+. X had already offered a premium plan, and these additions aim to cater to a variety of user needs and budgets.

New Plans and Pricing

In India, the Basic plan starts at Rs 244 per month, with an annual subscription priced at Rs 2,590. The Premium+ plan costs Rs 1,300 per month, or users can opt for the annual subscription at Rs 13,600. Both plans are currently accessible on the web. The existing Premium plan is priced at Rs 650 per month.

ALSO READ | Threads app users can now share GIFs and create polls: Check latest update here

Basic Plan Features

The Basic plan comes with certain limitations. Users won't have the coveted blue verification checkmark, but they do receive a boost to their replies. This plan allows tweet editing, longer tweets (up to 4,000 characters), extended video uploads (up to 20 minutes), two-factor authentication, encrypted direct messages, the ability to hide likes and subscriptions, and more. Subscribers to the Basic plan will still see ads on their timeline.

ALSO READ | Tata Group to manufacture Apple iPhones for both Indian and global markets confirms Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Premium+ Plan Features

As the name suggests, the Premium+ plan elevates the offering, surpassing the Premium plan in terms of features. This subscription is entirely ad-free, meaning users won't encounter any ads on their timelines. Content creators gain access to Media Studio and analytics tools. Other features remain consistent, but users of this plan will also receive the coveted blue checkmark for verification. With these new subscription options, X is providing users with increased flexibility and customization in their social media experience.

Latest Technology News